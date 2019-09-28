Crews extract person from 2-car crash in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — No one was injured in a crash that required an extrication tool to free one person from the wreck.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said the two-car crash happened along US 131 near 54th St just before 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

It was unclear what caused the crash, but dispatchers said two cars were involved, including a commercial vehicle and a passenger car.

At least one person was extracted from the crash, but dispatchers were unaware of how badly they or anyone else was hurt.

Authorities rerouted traffic off of US 131 onto 54th St while they worked. That stretch of road was reopened a little more than an hour later.