Deer becomes first confirmed EEE case in Allegan County

ALLEGAN, Mich. — There is an additional area in Allegan County that will be included in the aerial spraying related to a confirmed case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) in a deer that was reported to the Allegan County Health Department.

The report came from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services earlier Saturday.

This is the first confirmed case of EEE in an animal or human in Allegan County.

There are currently two areas in Allegan County that are scheduled to be sprayed as part of 14 counties at 8 p.m. Sunday. The two areas that are currently being included are located in the southeast area of Trowbridge Township (where the confirmed deer was found) and the southeast area of Gun Plain Township (within a 2.5-mile radius of a confirmed deer in Barry County).

Spraying is scheduled take place starting Sunday night. However, the ability to spray is weather dependent and the schedule may change.

For up-to-date application area information on the areas that are being sprayed visit www.michigan.gov/EEE on the Web.