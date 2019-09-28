East Grand Rapids dominates Wayland 42-6
-
Blitz Preview: Week 2
-
Blitz Preview: Week 1
-
Dan Harland joins the Blitz
-
Blitz Preview – Week 5
-
Sounds of the Game: Shane Fairfield & Casey Longo
-
-
Blitz Preview – Week 4
-
Blitz Preview: Week 3
-
GR to host 4 sporting events, bring in $3M
-
East Grand Rapids football to lean upon large senior class
-
Brad Smithison heads to the state finals after best competitive round at regionals
-
-
Paralyzed woman water skis again with Mary Free Bed
-
Cam Martinez carries Muskegon over Detroit King in state final rematch
-
Chris LaMange takes over Aquinas baseball after 24 years at East Grand Rapids