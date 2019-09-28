Hudsonville beats Jenison 28-16
-
Blitz Preview: Week 2
-
Blitz Preview – Week 4
-
Blitz Preview – Week 5
-
Blitz Preview: Week 3
-
Child approached by stranger near elementary school in Jension
-
-
Hudsonville holds on to beat Caledonia, 27-20
-
Dan Harland joins the Blitz
-
Farmgirl Flea Market hosting fall event Sept. 27-28
-
US beats France, reaches Women’s World Cup semifinals
-
Comstock Park 28, Kalamazoo United 14
-
-
South Christian beats Wyoming, 38-28
-
Central Montcalm beats Newaygo 34-28
-
Montague beats North Muskegon 28-24