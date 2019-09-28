Portage Northern leads Mattawan 13-0; game postponed
-
Blitz Preview: Week 2
-
Blitz Preview: Week 3
-
Blitz Preview – Week 5
-
Blitz Preview: Week 1
-
Blitz Preview – Week 4
-
-
Lions ‘Slay’ Chargers 13-10 in home opener at Ford Field
-
Wyoming Lee holds 24-6 lead over Calvin Christian, game postponed
-
French dominant as Portage Northern shutouts Brother Rice in state semifinal
-
Vandermarkt leads Forest Hills Northern to lead over Byron Center before weather delay
-
Blitz Play of the Week: Carter McAlvey’s one-handed TD
-
-
Unity Christian stuns Allendale late in wild week one finish
-
More schools changing athletic schedules over EEE concerns
-
Blitz Sounds of the Game – Sept. 13, 2019