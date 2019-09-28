Share-ride service debuts in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — City officials are testing a new premium transit service staring Sunday.

BCGo is a cash-only “share-ride” service designed for the City of Battle Creek and its out-lying areas. The service will run on a trial-basis Saturdays from 6 p.m. to midnight and Sundays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Battle Creek Transit says dispatchers will stop taking requests for rides about a half an hour before the end of each shift.

Weekday operations will start only if this service proves to be successful on the weekends. The service will cover the areas currently serviced by Tele- Transit, in the City of Battle Creek, and portions of the City of Springfield, as well as Emmett, Bedford, and Pennfield Townships.

Share-ride services are like small-scale mass transit. Much like a bus or train, someone else may be picked up or dropped off during your ride, or you may be picked up or dropped off during someone else’s ride.

Fares are $15 per passenger and apply to all passengers regardless of age of disability status.

“All fares must be paid in cash, with exact change. Drivers do not carry cash and cannot make change. BCGo does not accept Tele-Transit passes, reduced-fare passes, or discounted fare applications.” according to the statement from City of Battle Creek Communications Manager, Jessica VanderKolk.

More information on the service can be found at the City of Battle Creek website here.