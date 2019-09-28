State: Mosquito spray not a health risk to people; residents unsure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. -- The state health department says the treatment to kill mosquitoes is not harmful, but there are still concerns.

Barry County resident Susan VanHorn is very worried about pesticides being sprayed from above.

"I don’t have the solution, I wish I did. I hope that we can come up with something else," VanHorn said.

VanHorn says a friend of hers had an allergic reaction to similar spraying in Florida.

"I understand that there’s huge issues and we need to do something, but seeing the effects of what that spray can do, people cannot be out in it if they're sensitive, or even if not if they have allergies or immune issues or things like that. It's a concern of mine and I really don’t want my home sprayed or my yard sprayed," VanHorn explained.

FOX 17 spoke with Clarke, the company contracted by the state for mosquito spraying, they maintain the product poses no risk to humans or the environment.

They maintain the product poses no risk to humans or the environment.

"You don’t need to take any extra special instructions or steps to protect yourself during the application. There’s no reason why you could not be outdoors while it’s being applied," Clarke Spokesperson Laura McGowan said. "Certainly people who have particularly sensitive immune systems or other health concerns should speak to their physician you can go indoors close your doors if you need to," McGowan added. The company says the amount is very small but effective in taking out nearly 90% of the mosquito population in areas where it's applied, significantly cutting down on the spread of the EEE virus.

“It’s going to be applied aerially in very small doses, about a tablespoon treating an area as big as a football field,” McGowan explained.

“We’re talking about products that have very small amounts of active ingredient in droplet sizes designed to interact with mosquitos' biology," McGowan added.

The state says while its not necessary, concerned pet-owners can keep their pets inside during the application scheduled for Sunday night. They also suggest covering any ornamental fish ponds.

Anyone with concerns about the application, can reach out to the state health department, they also can opt-out of having their property sprayed by emailing the state at EEE@michigan.gov, 48 hours before it begins.