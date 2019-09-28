× 18-year-old shot several times in back near Hope College

HOLLAND, Mich. — Police were dispatched to a shooting near the intersection of 15th Street and Central Avenue last night around 8:00 p.m.

They found an 18-year-old male had been shot multiple times on his back porch.

He was rushed to Holland Hospital, then transferred to Grand Rapids in critical condition. There have been no further updates on the victim.

Officers believe the suspect may have left on foot, so they established a perimeter and sent out a K-9.

During this time, Hope College tweeted out a temporary lock-down, which was lifted less than an hour later when the suspect was not found in the area.

While detectives have not yet been able to identify the suspect, witnesses claim he is a light skinned black male in a grey hoodie. The suspect reportedly met with the victim on his back porch just before the shooting.

Anyone with information relating to the case is asked to email policetips@cityofholland.com or call detectives at 616-355-1150.