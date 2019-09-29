A cool and wet Sunday, heat and humidity return early this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN-- A wet and cool Sunday is in store for all of West Michigan as our latest weather system passes through the Great Lakes region. Periods of rain will continue into the afternoon likely depositing around an 1.00" of water for many locations. Some localized areas could see more than that by tonight. A Flood Advisory has been put into effect for the green shaded counties on the map below until 6:45 P.M. Watch out for localized minor flooding and ponding. All the clouds and precipitation will keep temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees for highs today. East breezes at 10-20 mph will make it feel even cooler.

Precipitation becomes more spotty tonight but a few showers could still be around into early Monday morning as a warm front approaches from the south. This warm front heads well off to our north through the day on Monday allowing for much warmer and more humid air to arrive on the scene. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower to middle 80s for most of us before all is said and done. Sunshine will become mixed with clouds by late morning and then carry into the afternoon. Heat indices can reach into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees around I-96 and southward.

Tuesday looks warm and humid as well with numbers getting back into the lower half of the 80s once again. The chance for showers and thunderstorms will resume late Tuesday into Wednesday morning as the aforementioned warm front heads southward as a cold front. Heavy rainfall will again be possible across a portion of the viewing area into the day on Wednesday. Temps may rise into the 70s during the first half of the day on Wednesday but readings will fall in the afternoon as cooler air works in from the north.

This trend toward cooler weather will be the story during the second half of the week. Highs only reach the upper 50s on Thursday and Friday and then get back into the low 60s by next Saturday. Showers are in the forecast for Thursday but the picture should go drier for Friday and much of Saturday.