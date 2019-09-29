Aerial spraying for EEE postponed; cancelled in Kalamazoo, Portage due to high number of ‘opt-outs’

Due to bad weather the state announced it was postponing aerial spraying to help fight Eastern Equine Encephalitis or EEE.

It was set to happen in 14 different counties Sunday night.

The state hasn’t set an exact date yet for those rescheduled treatment, but they’ll likely happen later this week.

That's with the exception of at least two cities after too many people opted out of it happening on their properties.

"We have decided that this constitutes a public emergency, this is a very deadly disease," MDHHS Public Information Officer Lynn Sutfin, said.

EEE has been found in nine people in Michigan, three of them have died.

While the state says no health risks are expected during or after the spraying, the decision to spray has been met with concerns from people in the planned treatment zones.

"My concern is the safety of what they are spraying and the chemical, you would hope and trust they wouldn’t spray something that would harm humans, water supplies, plants and animals in your area," Kalamazoo Resident Fred Edison said.

"I just have doubts about the safety of the chemical they would spray," Edison added.

Prior to spraying the state gave people 48 hours to opt-out of treatment above and near their properties.

"I don't think we had really anticipated what the reaction would be to the spraying. This was a decision that was made to protect the health and safety of Michigan residents," Sutfin, said.

In both Kalamazoo and Portage so many people opted-out, those areas will not be sprayed at all because with so much space off limits, a spray wouldn’t be as effective.

"I think that’s what they had to do because there was not enough information given to the citizens for them to make an informed decision," Kalamazoo Resident Dana Underwood said.

Underwood is not surprised, she wishes information was more readily available.

"The real problem is the whole decision to spray, the information about what was being sprayed and the information about how to opt-out was not well disseminated and as a a resident it was very difficult to make an informed decision on do i opt-out do i not opt out, what’s the effect of the spray on the plants on the animals on the bees on my garden, i just didn’t have enough information," Underwood explained.

In the meantime the state is urging people to continue to protect themselves from mosquitos.

"We just continue to urge everybody to continue to take those precautions, using insect repellant, long sleeves, disposing of standing water around their home. Just all those things they can do to protect their own health and safety," Sutfin said.

This rain delay gives people more time to opt-out, which could limit the states effort in taking out as many mosquitos as they hope.

Residents can opt-out by emailing eee@michigan.gov.