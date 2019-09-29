High School Football Scoreboard

Davenport rallies late for homecoming win

Posted 1:08 AM, September 29, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Trailing 21-10 after 45 minutes, the Davenport football team scored 25 points in the fourth quarter to earn a 35-24 homecoming win over visiting Lindenwood.

Quarterback Deondre Ford threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final quarter and finished the day 14-31, 188 yards, 3 touchdowns and 2 interception through the air.

Ford was also the teams leading rusher with 77 yards on 14 carries.

Davenport improves to 3-0 and will host second-ranked Ferris State (4-0) next Saturday at noon.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.