Davenport rallies late for homecoming win

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Trailing 21-10 after 45 minutes, the Davenport football team scored 25 points in the fourth quarter to earn a 35-24 homecoming win over visiting Lindenwood.

Quarterback Deondre Ford threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final quarter and finished the day 14-31, 188 yards, 3 touchdowns and 2 interception through the air.

Ford was also the teams leading rusher with 77 yards on 14 carries.

Davenport improves to 3-0 and will host second-ranked Ferris State (4-0) next Saturday at noon.