Hudsonville prepares for tough upcoming OK Red schedule

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Hudsonville head football coach Brent Sandee joined us in studio on Sunday night to recap the Eagles' 4-1 start after Friday night's 28-16 win over Jenison. The Eagles are gearing up for a tough stretch in the schedule with OK foes Grandville, Rockford and East Kentwood in the next three games.
