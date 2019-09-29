× Lions knotted with Chiefs 13-13 at the half on FOX 17

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs fought to a 13-13 tie at halftime of their interconference battle of unbeatens Sunday afternoon at Ford Field.

The Lions came in with a 2-0-1 record while the Chiefs entered the proceedings at 3-0 and also as 6 1/2-point favorites.

Detroit was playing without two regulars — cornerback Darius Slay and receiver Danny Amendola — who were sidelined by injuries.

Although suffering from hip/back problems, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford still took the field, however. After receiving the opening kickoff, he immediately went to work and the hometowners took a 3-0 lead on a Matt Prater field goal. The Chiefs then missed a field goal attempt of their own that would have knotted the score.

With time winding down in the opener, Stafford connected with tight end T.J. Hockenson of Iowa on a TD pass for a 10-0 Detroit bulge, which remained in effect at the initial break.

A Kansas City field goal on the second play of the second stanza sliced the gap to 10-3. Then Chiefs then deadlocked the count at 10-all on a 1-yard scoring run with 4:13 to go until intermission.

Prater then thundered home a 48-yard boot for a 13-10 Detroit edge at the 1:03 juncture. Harrison Butker came right back with a 3-pointer of his own to deadlock the score at 13-13 as time evaporated.

The Lions next will enjoy their bye week. After that, Detroit will hit the road for Green Bay, Wis., and a Monday Night Football date with the Packers, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. Oct. 14 at Lambeau Field.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, will return home to host the Indianpolis Colts in a night game next Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

EARLIER STORY:

https://fox17online.com/2019/09/29/lions-knotted-with-chiefs-13-13-at-the-half-on-fox-17/