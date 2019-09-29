High School Football Scoreboard

Lions knotted with Chiefs 13-13 at the half on FOX 17

Posted 2:29 PM, September 29, 2019, by , Updated at 02:40PM, September 29, 2019
lions

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs fought to a 13-13 tie at halftime of their interconference battle of unbeatens Sunday afternoon at Ford Field.

The Lions came in with a 2-0-1 record while the Chiefs entered the proceedings at 3-0 and also as 6 1/2-point favorites.

Detroit was playing without two regulars — cornerback Darius Slay and receiver Danny Amendola — who were sidelined by injuries.

Although suffering from hip/back problems, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford still took the field, however. After receiving the opening kickoff, he immediately went to work and the hometowners took a 3-0 lead on a Matt Prater field goal. The Chiefs then missed a field goal attempt of their own that would have knotted the score.

With time winding down in the opener, Stafford connected with tight end T.J. Hockenson of Iowa on a TD pass for a 10-0 Detroit bulge, which remained in effect at the initial break.

A Kansas City field goal on the second play of the second stanza sliced the gap to 10-3. Then Chiefs then deadlocked the count at 10-all on a 1-yard scoring run with 4:13 to go until intermission.

Prater then thundered home a 48-yard boot for a 13-10 Detroit edge at the 1:03 juncture. Harrison Butker came right back with a 3-pointer of his own to deadlock the score at 13-13 as time evaporated.

The Lions next will enjoy their bye week. After that, Detroit will hit the road for Green Bay, Wis., and a Monday Night Football date with the Packers, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. Oct. 14 at Lambeau Field.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, will return home to host the Indianpolis Colts in a night game next Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

EARLIER STORY:

https://fox17online.com/2019/09/29/lions-knotted-with-chiefs-13-13-at-the-half-on-fox-17/

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.