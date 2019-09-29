High School Football Scoreboard

Mecosta County needs help identifying car

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public with identifying a vehicle.

The department is seeking the owner of the vehicle shown in the two accompanying pictures.

The car was involved in a larceny at Habitat for Humanity in Green Township at about 12:58 p.m. Thursday. The driver was a white male with a beard and possibly a camouflaged coat.

The suspect vehicle left northbound on Northland Drive.

Anybody with any information should contact the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office at (231) 592-0150.

