Sex assault investigation at Western Michigan University
KALAMAZOO, Mich– Police are investigating a sexual assault that was reported on the campus of Western Michigan University Saturday afternoon.
According to WMU Public Safety, the alleged assault happened near Lawson Ice Area between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
So far, further details about the alleged attack, or a suspect description have not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call WMU Police at 269-387-5555 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.