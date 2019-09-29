High School Football Scoreboard

Sex assault investigation at Western Michigan University

Posted 7:17 PM, September 29, 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich– Police are investigating a sexual assault that was reported on the campus of Western Michigan University Saturday afternoon.

According to WMU Public Safety, the alleged assault happened near Lawson Ice Area between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

So far, further details about the alleged attack, or a suspect description have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call WMU Police at 269-387-5555 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

