Sex assault investigation at Western Michigan University

KALAMAZOO, Mich– Police are investigating a sexual assault that was reported on the campus of Western Michigan University Saturday afternoon.

According to WMU Public Safety, the alleged assault happened near Lawson Ice Area between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

So far, further details about the alleged attack, or a suspect description have not been released.

WMU Alert 09/28/19: A sexual assault was reported to have occurred near Lawson Ice Arena between 3pm and 5pm. There is no suspect info at this time. Be cautious — WMU Public Safety (@WMUPublicSafety) September 29, 2019

Anyone with information is asked to call WMU Police at 269-387-5555 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.