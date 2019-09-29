× The weather pendulum will swing into October with both summer and fall this week

WEST MICHIGAN — October arrives this week, but along with it, the effects of what will feel like summer on Monday and Tuesday, then transitioning to what will feel like fall by the end of the week. Mixed in, will be chances of showers/storms that will continue to create flooding concerns.

A strong warm from lifting into the state Monday morning may generate a few showers or storms early, otherwise I expect to get squarely into the warm sector of this storm system as temperatures soar to 80 degrees or better. Expect the winds to ramp up on Monday as well, from the southeast and south at about 10 to 20 mph. See our forecast model image below valid on Monday at 4:30 P.M. These are forecast temperatures from our in-house RPM Model.

Most of Tuesday should be dry and unseasonably warm with highs returning to 80 or better. See our forecast model below valid for Tuesday. These are forecast high temperatures from our in-house RPM Model.

By Tuesday night, our first significant round of showers (and perhaps a thunderstorm or two) will be moving into the state. It should continue through at least midday Wednesday. More rain chances arrives Wednesday night into Thursday as the system moves through the state and colder air filters in behind it. By Thursday, high temperatures may only reach about 60…and will likely be stuck in the 50s on Friday. This may be the week where some of us run both the air conditioner and furnace just days apart!

