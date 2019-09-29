× Van Buren County mom jailed after toddlers found in middle of road

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A woman has been arrested for child abuse after two toddlers were found standing in the roadway this month.

Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel E. Abbott reports that on Sept. 14 the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 55923 County Road 687 in Hartford on a report of two toddlers standing in the middle of County Road 687 wearing only soiled diapers.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Pokagon Tribal Police Department, who arrived on scene at the same time as a local postal worker and witnessed the toddlers in the roadway. The postal worker along with Tribal Police were able to remove the toddlers from traffic without further incident.

Deputies then investigated the whereabouts of the parents or guardians after discovering that the apartment they were staying in was empty. After about 90 minutes of searching, the children’s biological mother was located and admitted to leaving them home alone nearly 18 hours earlier.

The woman stated that she left the children unattended to meet friends and stayed in the Battle Creek area overnight.

Sydnie Danielle Green was placed under arrest on two counts of second-degree child abuse and remains lodged at the Van Buren County jail on $25,000 bond pending her next court hearing.

The children, girls ages 2 and 2 1/2, who were only slightly dehydrated at the time, have been turned over to family members with the assistance of Child Protective Services.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact with Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.