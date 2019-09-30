× 5 arrested after Grand Haven car break-ins

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Five people are facing charges after a rash of car break-ins over the weekend.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety says the incident happened in the area of Grand Avenue and Gladys Street at 2 a.m. Saturday.

Officers arrived to find five people, three juveniles and two adults, stealing from a car.

All of them were arrested and the stolen property was recovered and police are hoping to return it to the owners.

Call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 if you live in the area and had property stolen from your car.