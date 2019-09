× ‘Alabama’ concert at Van Andel Arena rescheduled for October

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Country music group “Alabama” has rescheduled its previously postponed concert at Van Andel Arena.

The concert, originally scheduled for Aug. 23, has been moved to 7 p.m. Oct. 24. It was postponed after lead singer Randy Owens experienced complications with migraines and vertigo.

Tickets for the show are available at Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place box offices, and online.