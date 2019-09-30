Elementary school evacuated during gas leak

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich.– Student and staff at Edgewood Elementary are all out of the building, after a gas leak was discovered Monday morning.

The Muskegon Area Intermediate School District says all students are now safely inside Sacred Heart Church on East Summit Street.

The Muskegon Heights fire department is investigating the gas leak near the south-east corner of the school’s property. DTE Energy is also on scene.

So far the district has not decided what to do to with the rest of the school day.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest updates.

