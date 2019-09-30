Expert discusses ways to avoid a rental scam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENTWOOD, Mich. — When it comes to renting, one expert told FOX 17 there's some easy ways to avoid becoming a victim.

Benicio Cuellar, a realtor with Key Realty, said one red flag include overly eager landlords that never ask to meet. Scammers have even used photos and information from his own listings to lure potential renters into giving them money.

Cuellar recommended researching the property that renters are interested in and to speak to the person on the other end. Avoid transactions where the other person offers to mail the key is another way to keep from getting scammed.

Even though the amount of properties for rent is down the market's future is looking up, Cuellar added.

