High School Football Scoreboard

Expert discusses ways to avoid a rental scam

Posted 5:12 AM, September 30, 2019, by

KENTWOOD, Mich. — When it comes to renting, one expert told FOX 17 there's some easy ways to avoid becoming a victim.

Benicio Cuellar, a realtor with Key Realty, said one red flag include overly eager landlords that never ask to meet. Scammers have even used photos and information from his own listings to lure potential renters into giving them money.

Cuellar recommended researching the property that renters are interested in and to speak to the person on the other end. Avoid transactions where the other person offers to mail the key is another way to keep from getting scammed.

Even though the amount of properties for rent is down the market's future is looking up, Cuellar added.

For more information, visit ikeyrealty.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.