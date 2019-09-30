Girls basketball state semifinals & finals to return to Breslin Center

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The MHSAA announced on Monday that the girls basketball state semifinals and finals will return to the Breslin Center in East Lansing. The change will take place as early as the 2019-20 season as long as Michigan State isn't chosen to host an opening round for the NCAA Tournament. Western Michigan's University Arena will be the alternate site if the Breslin Center is unable to host with Hope College's DeVos Fieldhouse as another backup. For the past two seasons, Calvin University's VanNoord Arena hosted the games.
