Girls basketball state semifinals & finals to return to Breslin Center

Posted 11:00 PM, September 30, 2019, by

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The MHSAA announced on Monday that the girls basketball state semifinals and finals will return to the Breslin Center in East Lansing.  The change will take place as early as the 2019-20 season as long as Michigan State isn't chosen to host an opening round for the NCAA Tournament. Western Michigan's University Arena will be the alternate site if the Breslin Center is unable to host with Hope College's DeVos Fieldhouse as another backup.  For the past two seasons, Calvin University's VanNoord Arena hosted the games.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.