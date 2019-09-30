× GR-based vape shop sues to stop Michigan ban

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids vape shop is suing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state’s health department to stop the ban on flavored electronic cigarettes.

In a federal lawsuit filed Sept. 27, Mr. E-Liquid claims complying with the ban would force the business to close if it cannot manufacture and sell e-liquid.

The lawsuit says the state didn’t follow the timeline it set during press conferences after the ban was announced, adding more difficulty for stores to comply with the emergency rules.

By midnight Tuesday, all stores must sell or destroy all flavored nicotine products, or ship them to an out-of-state location. Shops also must ensure all advertisements for vapor products are at least 25 feet from the cash register or soft drinks and sell, ship or destroy any vapor products that have “imagery explicitly or implicitly representing a characterizing flavor.”

Mr. E-Liquid says it has over $500,000 worth of product scheduled to be shipped out of Michigan Monday afternoon at a significant cost and has been forced to pay employees more overtime to ensure it complies with the emergency rules in time.

“If the Emergency Rules go into effect, Mister E-Liquid will be forced to shut down, lay off its employees, and move its entire operation outside of Michigan,” the lawsuit says.

Mr. E-Liquid manufactures e-liquid and sells it to customers in other states and countries. The company says the manufacturing portion of the business is the “backbone of the company” and it cannot survive in Michigan without being able to make e-liquid.

The lawsuit says multiple employees reached out to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to get clarification on several rules, but never received a response.

The lawsuit says the emergency rules are unconstitutional and seeks an injunction on the enforcement the emergency rules.

In response to the lawsuit, a state spokesperson said:

“We continue to review the lawsuit with our clients and will be making a determination as to next steps in tandem with them.”