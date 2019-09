Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. -- Tonight you have the chance to see the Grand Haven catwalk illuminated for the first time in a while.

You are invited to join residents and city leaders as they light the restored catwalk at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the foot of the Grand Haven Pier.

The free event will include fireworks, a performance by the Grand Haven High School Drum Line, and air show and more.

If it rains, the celebration will be planned on the next clear night.