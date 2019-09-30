Homeowner empties pool, removes standing water due to EEE

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. – One woman in Barry County is taking matters into her own hands to protect her family from EEE, Eastern equine encephalitis.

Kayla Glasgow lives in a wooded property near Lake Odessa. She sprayed her yard two weeks ago and also removed standing water near her home. She drained her pool on Monday to keep mosquitos away.

“I stopped letting the kids use [the pool] because of all the mosquitos and stuff,” said Glasgow.

She decided to take a shovel to the pool and create openings in the tarp to release the remaining water. She opted to destroy it than to clean it and attract nearby mosquitos.

“We’ll get a new one, not worth it,” said Glasgow.

Glasgow also plans to spray her property again in the next few days because of the increasing threat to EEE.

“I take it pretty seriously. I just think that something so small to do to prevent it, you might as well do it,” said Glasgow.

As a mother of 5, she has also restricted her children to only play outside when they are wearing bug spray and when the sun is out.

If you would like to spray your yard, you can buy products at most types of home improvement stores. If you don’t want .to do it yourself, there are companies you can hire to spray your property.