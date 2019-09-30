Marine veteran walking for veteran suicide awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. - A West Michigan native and marine veteran has spent the last month walking around Lake Michigan, raising awareness for veteran suicide.

Travis Snyder started his journey last month and has walked close to 25 miles a day around Lake Michigan.

This journey was inspired after Snyder lost one of his marine brothers, who he says was a great marine, friend and man.

Dealing with that shock he wanted to do something that would make an impact, raise awareness and more importantly give people a sense of healing who have been effected by veteran suicide.

“It’s never wrong to run on faith and take a chance on something, especially if you believe in that,” said Snyder. “For those that are following and have been a part of this journey with me, if you are hurting, I want them to know that they have a purpose. They have a reason to stay. They are needed. They’re wanted and they’re loved.”

On one of the last legs of Snyder’s trip in South Haven, he stumbled upon a kitten soaked in the rain on the side of the road.

Snyder wrapped the kitten up in a sweatshirt and fed him some cat food. Once the kitten was well fed he took the kitten along with him to his next destination of Holland.

Travis says he has decided to keep the kitten and took suggestions from his Facebook followers on what to name him.

After reading through all of the names, Travis went with Gulliver in honor of Gulliver’s Travels.

However, Gulliver will be staying with a friend of Travis’ while he finishes his trip.

If you would like to follow the rest of Travis’ journey, which ends on October 6 in Manistee, click here.