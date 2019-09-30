West Michigan’s first Mac and Cheese Festival happening Oct. 5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A festival celebrating the ultimate comfort food is coming to West Michigan on October 5.

Homer Stryker Field will be filled with 22 mac and cheese vendors and 33 breweries featuring both fall beers and ciders to sample.

The event will also have live music, cooking demos with Food Network chef Chad Barrett, inflatables, yard games, milk and cheese sampling.

The United Dairy Industry of Michigan will have farmers on-site to answer dairy questions, and proceeds from the event benefit the Food Bank of South Central Michigan.

There are two types of tickets available for purchase, the Mac and Beers Tickets and Just the Mac Tickets. All ages are welcome to the event.

The Undeniably Dairy Mac and Cheese Festival will take place from 3 to 7 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit macandcheesemi.com.