Rockford school threat under investigation

ROCKFORD, Mich. — A former student is being questioned in connection to a threat made online threatening a shooting at the Freshman Center of Rockford’s High School.

According to an email sent to parents Sunday night, a former student made threats planning to “shoot up” the Rockford Freshman Center on Monday.

The threat came after the student was involved in an online game with current Rockford students when an argument ensued resulting in a verbal threat, the email from Superintendent Michael Shibler to parents states.

The threat was then posted to social media before the Kent County Sheriff’s Department was contacted.

In the email, Shibler says the sheriff’s office is aggressively following up on the allegations, including a visit to the student’s home.

It is not clear if classes will be impacted but Shibler says the district’s top priority is the safety of its students and staff.