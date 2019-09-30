Rockford’s Ericka VanderLende named National Athlete of the Week

Posted 11:02 PM, September 30, 2019, by

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Rockford high school alum and University of Michigan freshman Ericka VanderLende has already had an unbelievable career in cross country and track. VanderLende is the state record-holder in the 3,000, 3,200 and two-mile runs and was the top-ranked MIchigan high school girl at both the 1,600 and 3,200 meters.

Now, VanderLende has another accolade. On Monday, she was named the National Athlete of the Week by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. VanderLende ran in her first career six-kilometer (3.73-mile) cross country race and clocked a 20:17.85 on the Ohio State University Golf Club course, winning by more than 15 seconds over a field with both Big Ten and National Champions.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.