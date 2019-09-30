The Haunt is open! Prepare for the fright of your life…

With mosquitos buzzing around during the evening, why not opt for an indoor activity where the creatures lurking around won't suck your blood? Since Halloween is just a month away, why not enjoy one of Michigan's best haunted houses?

The Haunt is back and it's bigger, better, and spookier than ever with five fully immersive themes all under one roof.

Todd and Leigh Ann took a tour of The Haunt with a very special tour guide, Tinkles the Clown, to see what terrifying creatures await inside.

The haunted house is at a new location this year, 1256 28th Street South West in Wyoming.

The Haunt will be open on weekends now through November 2.

More details can be found at the-haunt.com.

