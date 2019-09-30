Ways to build good studying habits for kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- While most people think of “studying” as related to homework and school, the reality is the same skills are needed for success in managing life as they grow into adulthood.

Learning time management skills is critical, and includes things like planning ahead, setting up effective work environments, breaking larger projects into smaller pieces, and prioritizing tasks.

We don’t just teach these skills to help kids pass tests or get A’s in their classes, we want them to learn how to focus on non-preferred tasks, put forth good effort, and get things done efficiently in every part of their lives!

We we're joined by Licensed Psychologist Dr. Nicole Beurkens, PhD, CNS with Horizons Developmental Resource Center, 3120 68th Street SE Caledonia for some tips for parents.

Tips to Build Effective Studying Skills