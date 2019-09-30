× Woman dies in rollover crash caused by wet roads

FAIRPLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was killed in a rollover crash Sunday afternoon in Montcalm County.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 2:06 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Grow and Kroman roads in Fairplain Township, east of Greenville.

Investigators say wet roads made the driver lose control while going south of Grow Road, sending the car off the road and causing it to roll over several times.

A passenger in the vehicle, 35-year-old Krista Kinyon of Stanton, was ejected from the vehicle. Kinyon was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that didn’t appear to be life-threatening.