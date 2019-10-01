17-year-old shot on GR’s NW side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- We are working to learn more information after a 17-year-old girl was shot on Grand Rapids' Northwest side Monday night.
The Grand Rapids Police Department says it happened near the intersection of Jennette Avenue and 9th Street in Grand Rapids.
Police say someone in a light colored minivan pulled up, got out of the van, and shot the girl. She is expected to be okay, according to police.
If you know anything, call police at 616-56-3604 or Silent Observer online or at 866-774-2345.
42.979749 -85.689504
4 comments
Bugger Off
NW side is getting filled with retards
Killazig
Facts
lml25
There are two things that occur around the first of the month.One,is noticing all the blacks moving into Jeanette and surrounding areas by the dozens. Some have U-hauls–many don’t. If you drive around the west side,you can’t help but observe the continued demise. Second thing are the curbs that have furniture piled up from evictions.WIth all the section 8 housing available now though,you don’t see it as much as you used to. Still,this is the time of month it happens. The third thing you see–any time of the month are police flying around with flashers and sometimes sirens–looking for the thugs who do these shootings.Thank you Bliss and Washington. Diversity is a wonderful achievement(only in your liberal minds)..
lml25
Another station shows surveillance video of the three thugs,one with his pants hanging halfway down,walking around after getting out of a van,then shooting.FOX should post it also.This is Grand Rapids in 2019. Thank you Bliss.