17-year-old shot on GR’s NW side

Posted 7:33 AM, October 1, 2019, by , Updated at 07:35AM, October 1, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- We are working to learn more information after a 17-year-old girl was shot on Grand Rapids' Northwest side Monday night.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says it happened near the intersection of Jennette Avenue and 9th Street in Grand Rapids.

Police say someone in a light colored minivan pulled up,  got out of the van, and shot the girl. She is expected to be okay, according to police.

If you know anything, call police at 616-56-3604 or Silent Observer online or at 866-774-2345.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 comments

  • lml25

    There are two things that occur around the first of the month.One,is noticing all the blacks moving into Jeanette and surrounding areas by the dozens. Some have U-hauls–many don’t. If you drive around the west side,you can’t help but observe the continued demise. Second thing are the curbs that have furniture piled up from evictions.WIth all the section 8 housing available now though,you don’t see it as much as you used to. Still,this is the time of month it happens. The third thing you see–any time of the month are police flying around with flashers and sometimes sirens–looking for the thugs who do these shootings.Thank you Bliss and Washington. Diversity is a wonderful achievement(only in your liberal minds)..

    Reply
  • lml25

    Another station shows surveillance video of the three thugs,one with his pants hanging halfway down,walking around after getting out of a van,then shooting.FOX should post it also.This is Grand Rapids in 2019. Thank you Bliss.

    Reply
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.