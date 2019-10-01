17-year-old shot on GR’s NW side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- We are working to learn more information after a 17-year-old girl was shot on Grand Rapids' Northwest side Monday night.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says it happened near the intersection of Jennette Avenue and 9th Street in Grand Rapids.

Police say someone in a light colored minivan pulled up, got out of the van, and shot the girl. She is expected to be okay, according to police.

If you know anything, call police at 616-56-3604 or Silent Observer online or at 866-774-2345.