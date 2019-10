Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Embrace Polish heritage or just come for some good food at Pulaski Days all weekend long.

There will be brews, homemade Polish food, bands, t-shirts, and other fun products for sale.

Throughout the weekend there will also be live entertainment from bands, dance groups, and more.

The event will take place at 649 6th Street North West in Grand Rapids.

Pulaski Days will take place on October 4-6.

For a complete event schedule, visit Facebook.com/6thstreethall.