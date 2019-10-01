Domestic violence victims remembered during candelight vigil

Posted 11:14 PM, October 1, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Dozens of people honored the lives of men and women lost to domestic violence. A candlelight vigil was held on Monday at the YWCA West Central Michigan.

The group shared poetry and read the names of those who were killed as a result of domestic violence. The vigil marks the beginning of domestic violence awareness month.

According to Michigan State Police, more than 46,000 people were impacted in some sort of way by domestic violence crimes in 2018.

On Monday, the group read about 40 names of those killed but believes that number is much higher since there is no database that collects information specifically about homicides related to domestic violence.

"It's about telling other people and letting people know about those that have died as a r esult of domestic violence and remembering them and remembering their names," said Eileen McKeever, Program Director of Domestic Violence Crisis Services at the YWCA.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.