× Donovan Brazier wins World Championship gold in 800 meters

DOHA, Qatar — Donovan Brazier won gold in the 800-meter at the World Championships on Tuesday.

The Kenowa Hills graduate blew away the field and broke a 34-year-old American record with a time of 1:42.34.

Brazier becomes the first american to win gold in the 800 since Dave Wottle in 1972.