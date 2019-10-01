Donovan Brazier wins World Championship gold in 800 meters

Posted 8:36 PM, October 1, 2019, by

DOHA, QATAR - OCTOBER 01: Donavan Brazier of the United States celebrates winning gold as he crosses the finish line in the Men's 800 Metres final during day five of 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium on October 01, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

DOHA, Qatar — Donovan Brazier won gold in the 800-meter at the World Championships on Tuesday.

The Kenowa Hills graduate blew away the field and broke a 34-year-old American record with a time of 1:42.34.

Brazier becomes the first american to win gold in the 800 since Dave Wottle in 1972.

 

