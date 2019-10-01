Franciscan Rhythms Trail Run returns for 5th year

Posted 11:19 AM, October 1, 2019, by , Updated at 11:20AM, October 1, 2019

For decades, the Franciscan Sisters of the Eucharist have been offering musical therapy in West Michigan, introducing it at schools, hospitals, retirement communities, and hospice centers long before it was a widely recognized therapy method. Much of this therapy is donated, and to help offset the costs they are hosting the 5th annual Franciscan Rhythm Trail Run/Walk on Saturday.

Trail runners and walkers can enjoy seven live music stations as they travel along the trail as well as at the finish line. Once participants complete the race, there will be Franciscan stew and fresh bread waiting for them as a reward.

There'll also be a KIDS Run, which is approximately 1K, for ages 3-11.

Registration for the race starts at $35.

All the money made at this event will go towards the FLPC Music Therapy Scholarship fund.

Click here to register.

