Funeral planned for Michigan soldier, decades after death

Posted 1:37 PM, October 1, 2019, by

IRONWOOD, Mich. (AP) — The remains of a Michigan soldier will be interred this weekend in an Upper Peninsula cemetery, 77 years after he died in a World War II prisoner camp.

New technologies helped the Army in July identify the remains of Walter Kellett, who lived in Ironwood when he joined the Army in 1940. He was assigned to the Army Air Corps in the Philippines.

Kellett’s obituary says he was captured by the Japanese and forced to march more than 60 miles as part of the Bataan death march. Authorities believe he died from malaria and dysentery in 1942. Kellett was 22 years old.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at the McKevitt-Patrick Funeral Home in Ironwood, followed by interment with military honors at Riverside Cemetery.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.