Gilda’s Club hosting free event about the impact of cancer on relationships

Cancer is a journey with many people going down the path beyond the person with the diagnosis. Sometimes it makes things awkward because people just don't know how to react.

Gilda's Club Grand Rapids is hosting a free event on Saturday focusing on maintaining a healthy relationship with loved ones during a cancer diagnosis.

Healthy Relationships: Mind, Body and Soul and the Impact of Cancer features a team of community leaders and experts with insight to anyone on a journey with cancer, caring for someone living with cancer, or seeking information on how to cope with cancer.

Guest speakers include RhaeAnn Booker, Ph.D and V.P Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Metro Health; Diane Green- Smith, Ph.D, professor, Grand Valley State University; and cancer survivors: Melvin and Pat Wimbly and James Charleston.

Lunch will be included. Participation is free and limited to the first 100 attendees.

The event will be held at Gilda's Club Grand Rapids on October 5 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

RSVP by phone at (616)-453-8300 extention 104 or email twhiting@gildasclubgr.org.