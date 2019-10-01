× Grand Rapids Fire Department to hold open houses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department is opening the doors to 10 of its fire stations as part of Fire Prevention Week.

The events will have fire trucks and equipment on display, demonstrations of firefighting gear, giveaways and registration to the city’s Residential Safety Assessment Program.

There will be an open house on Oct. 9 and Oct. 12.

The Oct. 9 open houses run from 6 to 8 p.m. at these fire stations:

Bridge Street Fire Station, 500 Bridge St. NW

Burton Street Fire Station, 2941 Burton St. SE

Chester Street Fire Station, 1002 Chester St. SE

Covell Avenue Fire Station, 1154 Covell Ave. NW

Division Avenue Fire Station, 1734 Division Ave S.

Franklin Street Fire Station, 115 Franklin St. SW

Kalamazoo Avenue Fire Station, 2541 Kalamazoo Ave. SE

LaGrave Avenue Fire Station, 38 LaGrave Ave. SE

Monroe Avenue Fire Station, 1181 Monroe Ave. NW

Plainfield Avenue Fire Station, 2251 Plainfield Ave. NE

The Oct. 12 open house will run from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Leonard Street Fire Station, 1755 Leonard St. NE.