Heavy rainfall and storms expected for the next few days

West Michigan - Tuesday expect a mild start as our heat and humidity continues. Outside of a light shower or sprinkle for the first half of the day we should see more and more cloud cover build in by this afternoon. Showers and possible storms arrive by late afternoon and early evening for mainly our communities along and north of I-96. Heavy rain is our biggest concern for flooding potential. We are even in a marginal risk for severe storms with gusty winds has the biggest threat.

The Flood Watch goes in effect this evening continuing through Wednesday evening at 8 o'clock. Recent heavy rainfall has left us with very saturated ground and high water levels. Anyone living near a flood prone area along and north of I-96 should stay alert.

Showers are expected to continue overnight into your Wednesday morning commute as a front stalls out to our south. We will slowly work towards mainly dry and cloudy conditions for the second half of the day, but our dry skies will only last so long. Thursday expect gusty winds with more shower chances likely all day as another low pressure system moves through. We expect a general 1-2 inches of rainfall with our heaviest totals along and north of I-96 with even a possible 3 inches or more not out of the question for some.

