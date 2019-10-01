Latina Network of West MI celebrates 5th anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Five years ago, a group of 35 women got together to discuss what their needs were as Latinas in West Michigan and what Latina leadership meant to them. Now they've grown at a rapid pace, have become an official non-profit, and are about to celelbrate their five year anniversary with a special event on Wednesday.

Along with sharing the progress of Latina Network of West Michigan and their goals for the future, there will be food from local Latinx owned restaurants.

After the program, the celebration will continue with networking, dancing, cash bar and a gift of appreciation.

The event is sold out, there are plenty more opportunities to get involved with the organization.

Learn more information about the Latina Network of West Michigan on their Facebook page.