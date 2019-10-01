× Man shot, killed at Van Buren Co. home

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are investigating after a Grand Junction man was shot and killed Monday night in Van Buren County.

It happened around 5:05 p.m. at a home on County Road 384 in Columbia Township, near Grand Junction.

Deputies who were called to the home attempted lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said he suffered a single gunshot wound and that all other people who were involved were still at the scene and accounted for. The circumstances leading up to the man being shot are still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269-657-3101, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.