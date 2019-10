× No injuries in fire at Newaygo senior living facility

NEWAYGO, Mich. — Nobody was injured in a small fire at a senior living facility Tuesday in Newaygo County.

The fire happened at Woodview Apartments, located at 782 Brooks St. in Newaygo.

Fire crews said there was a small electrical fire that was contained to one room in a senior living apartment.

Officials said all the residents are safe and accounted for, and would be returned to their homes Tuesday.