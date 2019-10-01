UPS truck crashes, injures teen

HOWARD TWP. Mich. — A Niles teen was injured when the vehicle she was riding in collided with a UPS truck.

Kristine Mann, 58, from Niles was driving south  on Barron Lake Road just north of White Street when a UPS truck driven by 22 year-old Casandra Zarala of Dowagiac turned left in front her.

The truck collided with Mann’s vehicle, injuring 17 year-old Kelsey Mann, also of Niles. The second passenger in Mann’s vehicle was not hurt.

Police do not believe speed or alcohol do not seem to be a factor in the crash.

