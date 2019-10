× 2 found dead at home near Paw Paw

ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are investigating after two people were found dead Wednesday in a home near Paw Paw.

Two bodies were found at the home on 30th Street near heritage Glen Golf Club in Almena Township, near Paw Paw.

Information on what led up to the incident wasn’t immediately available, but Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott said it appears to be a murder-suicide.