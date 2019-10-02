22-year-old man from Muskegon saves four lives through organ donation

MUSKEGON, MICH. –22-year-old Robbie Katzenbach died on September 24 from a brain bleed, a suspected complication of his long struggle with substance abuse.

“The last four years have been a real roller coaster ride, the last 6 weeks he was doing really well,” Robbie’s mom, Becky Katzenbach said.

About a week ago, Robbie took a turn for the worse.

Robbie’s family says they miss him incredibly, but they are clinging to one good thing through all of this tragedy. He was able to provide the gift of life for several in need.

“To consider to be a donor, I think a lot of kids are looking at it different. It’s been helpful for me,” Becky said.

Robbie was an organ donor. Now, his lungs, kidneys, liver and pancreas have saved the lives of four people.

“The need is out there,” Becky said.

For Robbie’s mom, Becky, this is an incredible way to honor her son.

Despite his struggles with addiction, Robbie was always a hard worker. He never missed a day of work.

“Six o clock. I don’t think he was ever late,” Becky said.

Now, this family hopes others will consider organ donation, as a way to give even after they are gone.