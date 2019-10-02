Agreement reached on OK Conference realignment
School administrators in the OK Conference have agreed to a proposal to realign the conference starting next year.
The realignment, passed 35-14, takes the conference from seven divisions to six by eliminating the OK Black.
This was the third proposal after the first two failed back in the spring.
The new divisions will be:
OK Red
- East Kentwood
- Rockford
- West Ottawa
- Grand Haven
- Hudsonville
- Grandville
- Caledonia
- Jenison
OK Green
- Union
- Mona Shores
- Wyoming
- Reeths-Puffer
- Holland
- Zeeland West
- Muskegon
- Zeeland East
OK White
- Forest Hills Central
- Forest Hills Northern
- Lowell
- Byron Center
- Northview
- Greenville
- East Grand Rapids
- Grand Rapids Christian
OK Gold
- Ottawa Hills
- Cedar Springs
- Kenowa Hills
- Thornapple Kellogg
- Forest Hills Eastern
- Wayland
- Grand Rapids Catholic Central
- South Christian
OK Blue
- Spring Lake
- Coopersville
- Fruitport
- Hamilton
- Allendale
- Holland Christian
- Unity Christian
- West Catholic
OK Silver
- Sparta
- Kelloggsville
- Godwin
- Comstock Park
- Belding
- Hopkins
- Lee
- NorthPointe Christian
- Calvin Christian