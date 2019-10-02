× Agreement reached on OK Conference realignment

School administrators in the OK Conference have agreed to a proposal to realign the conference starting next year.

The realignment, passed 35-14, takes the conference from seven divisions to six by eliminating the OK Black.

This was the third proposal after the first two failed back in the spring.

The new divisions will be:

OK Red

East Kentwood

Rockford

West Ottawa

Grand Haven

Hudsonville

Grandville

Caledonia

Jenison

OK Green

Union

Mona Shores

Wyoming

Reeths-Puffer

Holland

Zeeland West

Muskegon

Zeeland East

OK White

Forest Hills Central

Forest Hills Northern

Lowell

Byron Center

Northview

Greenville

East Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Christian

OK Gold

Ottawa Hills

Cedar Springs

Kenowa Hills

Thornapple Kellogg

Forest Hills Eastern

Wayland

Grand Rapids Catholic Central

South Christian

OK Blue

Spring Lake

Coopersville

Fruitport

Hamilton

Allendale

Holland Christian

Unity Christian

West Catholic

OK Silver