Argument leads to shooting outside GR party store

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At least one person was injured in a shooting on the city’s southwest side Wednesday evening.

Police say it happened near the Hall Street Party Store at 110 Hall Street SW in Grand Rapids around 7 p.m.

We’re told the victim got into a fight with someone inside and when he went outside the store was shot in the forearm by the suspect.

Police say the suspect, described as a black man in his early 20’s, about 5’10 with a thin build and a short afro, fled in a gray or silver car eastbound on Hall Street. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with camouflage on it, black pants and shoes.

Call police if you have any information.