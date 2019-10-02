Argument leads to shooting outside GR party store

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At least one person was injured in a shooting on the city’s southwest side Wednesday evening.
Police say it happened near the Hall Street Party Store at 110 Hall Street SW in Grand Rapids around 7 p.m.
We’re told the victim got into a fight with someone inside and when he went outside the store was shot in the forearm by the suspect.
Police say the suspect, described as a black man in his early 20’s, about 5’10 with a thin build and a short afro, fled in a gray or silver car eastbound on Hall Street. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with camouflage on it, black pants and shoes.
Call police if you have any information.
5 comments
Bugger Off
Does this surprise anyone?
lml25
Surprised there was only one shooting.
big ott
No description of injuries? And you call yourselves Journalist.
Mr.VonWerewolf
It said he got shot in the forearm. What more do you want?
Rider
So that description covers about 50% of the black community. Real helpful.