Blitz Preview – Week 6

(FOX 17) — Teams are getting ready for Week 6 of the high school football season.

GAME OF THE WEEK: FOREST HILLS CENTRAL (4-1) AT CEDAR SPRINGS (4-1)

It is offense versus defense at the top of the OK White this week.

Cedar Springs has scored 148 points the last three weeks, while FHC has allowed a grand total of 53 points on the season.

"We have drilled defensive practice in practice every single day," Rangers senior cornerback Jackson Clay said. "We go hard every practice and I think that practicing hard correlates over to the game and I think that is why we have given up a certain amount of points."

Each of the last two years the winner of this game has gone on to win the OK White and that is a possible scenario again this season.

"This is a big game and we all know it," Red Hawks senior tight end Kaden Liggett said. "Of course it only counts as one but it is easy to get excited for this game.

Forest Hills Central at Cedar Springs is scheduled to start at 5 p.m..

BLITZ BATTLE: SCHOOLCRAFT (5-0) at CONSTANTINE (4-1)

First place is also on the line in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Valley division.

Both the Eagles and Falcons have been very good this season. Even in a week three loss to Berrien Springs, Constantine out gained the Shamrocks but lost the turnover battle.

This game always carries a lot of weight and usually feature a postseason rematch, although that looks less likely this season because of the difference in enrollment this year.

